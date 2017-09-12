Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating a ‘glassing’ in Chester city centre have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to question.

The picture has been issued after a 26-year-old male victim was attacked by an unknown man in a courtyard outside The Commercial Hotel about 7.40pm on Saturday, August 26.

Police say the offender struck the victim to the face using a glass bottle before leaving the scene. The offender is described as a white man, aged between 20-30 years old, of slim build, with short dark hair, who spoke with a local accent. He was wearing a tam o’shanta hat, red wig, white top and a red kilt.

The victim was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with injuries including a laceration to his face and has since been discharged.

Detective Constable Tom Philpotts, of Chester CID, said: “This was a nasty assault and I want to appeal to anyone who recognises this man or has any information that may help the investigation to contact me.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident 901 of August 26. Details can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.