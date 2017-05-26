Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of fans will flock to Liverpool Echo Arena to watch Take That perform tonight (May 26).

But they are being urged not to take bags or anything bigger than a purse or wallet in the wake of the terrorist atrocity at Manchester Arena.

Salman Abedi killed 22 people and injured 119 when he detonated a suicide bomb outside an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night (May 22).

Take That cancelled their show at the Echo Arena on Tuesday night out of respect for the victims of the attack, but rescheduled it for Friday night.

Now the venue has revealed its event security information, our sister paper the Daily Post reports .

An update on the venue's website states: “Our thoughts are with those affected by the devastating tragedy in Manchester.

“Our sympathies go out to everyone at this tragic time.

“We would like to reassure our customers that their safety is always of the highest importance to us, and we have extra security measures in place for the event.”

Event security information states:

Customers are advised not to bring bags/items larger than a purse or wallet – they will not be permitted within the arena.

All customers will be searched/wanded on entry to the venue. Please allow additional time for these searches to take place when planning your journey to the venue.

The event will be smoke/vape free and customers will not be allowed outside the venue to smoke/vape.

Queuing outside the venue before the doors open is discouraged. If you do intend to queue, please note this will not be permitted until 2pm. If you arrive before 2pm you will be turned away.

Doors open at 5pm and the event starts at 7.25pm.

The Daily Post contacted the Echo Arena Liverpool to try to find out if any extra security staff will be drafted in on Friday.

A spokesman said: "We would not share that level of operational detail."

Anyone with queries about the event should contact the venue on 0344 8000 400 or at customerservice@accliverpool.com