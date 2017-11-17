Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hoole community is preparing for its annual Christmas lights switch-on extravaganza – and this year's looks set to be bigger and better than ever.

We have put together this handy guide that tells you all you need to know about the festivities.

When is it happening?

This year's event takes place on Sunday (November 19) and the fun starts from 11am with a special Christmas market taking place until 3pm before the switch-on event starts at 4pm.

What will the Christmas market involve?

The market will feature a dazzling array of stalls including arts and crafts, clothing, glassware and street food which means you'll be able to get your Christmas shopping off to a flying start. As you browse there will be live music on the main stage all afternoon, with performances from more than 15 local artists and bands.

Who will be hosting the switch-on?



The lights event will be hosted by Flipside Radio’s Mr Parsley and Gavin Matthews from Dee 106.3, and there will be special appearances from Santa and Chester the Cat.

What happens after the lights are switched on?

Evening entertainment will feature headline performances from Jonny Daniel, Ben Stafford and Joe Hampton on the main stage, and Chester Brass Band playing on the street.



Make sure to keep an eye out for Santa in his grotto on Charles Street, Chester the Cat, and Hoole’s famous fireworks take place at 6pm.

How will roads in Hoole be affected?

The following road closures will be in place from 8am until 8pm on the Sunday – Faulkner Street to The Bromfield Arms/ Walker St and Charles St from Faulkner St to Westminster Road from 8am until 8pm.