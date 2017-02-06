Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some were tongue in cheek, some were poignant but the common message of the placards being brandished by Chester protesters on Friday (February 3) was one of outrage at Donald Trump's so-called 'travel ban'.

Demonstrators turned out in force at Town Hall Square to show their solidarity against the new president's Executive Order banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

And though they were gathering for a serious cause, there were some truly creative and amusing signs on display.

Some protesters pulled no punches when it came to expressing their feelings for Trump and our own Prime Minister Theresa May for her stance on her American counterpart's actions.

One woman brandished a banner bearing an inspired reference to Trump's distinctive hairstyle which read 'you can't comb over racism'.

While one youngster proudly waved a placard which said: "I speak more sense than Donald Trump and I'm eight."

Chris Matheson MP, who told the crowd he was attending to stand up for 'decency, tolerance and respect', even held a sign saying 'You know it's bad when Chester marches'.

Check out our gallery below to see our pick of the best placards on show.