Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are urged to have their say on how Cheshire West and Chester Council’s budget is spent between 2018 and 2021.

Balancing the Budget is a six-week consultation which is now open and runs until November 23.

The consultation follows previous engagement with residents on council finances, which fed into the four-year council plan, Helping the Borough Thrive, and accompanying budget from 2016 to 2020.

Nearly two years into this plan, the council is asking residents and businesses for their views on new proposals, which have been developed since the original plan was approved to address increased demand for services.

Cllr Samantha Dixon, leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “The nature of any four-year plan is that it is inevitable some adjustments will be needed as circumstances change.

“Due to pressures, particularly in children’s and adults’ social care, we need to make additional efficiencies to ensure that we can continue to prioritise those in most need.

“We recognise that these changes will have an impact on our residents and the services you receive, and want to hear your views on the proposals.”

As part of the consultation, residents are invited to try their own hand at budget setting with an online interactive budget simulator. This gives everyone a chance to look at which services they would prioritise and how they would set their budget. To work out your budget visit: www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/balancing.

A live webcast debate will also take place on November 8 where members of the public can put their questions to Cabinet, the council’s ruling group.

To submit a question in advance visit: www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/balancing, email BalancingtheBudget@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk or tweet @Go_CheshireWest using #cwacbudget. You can also submit live questions during the event.

To see the Balancing the Budget proposals and complete a questionnaire with your views visit: www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/balancing.

Residents can also write to: Balancing the Budget, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Council Offices, 4 Civic Way, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0BE, or call 0300 123 8 123 and quote Balancing the Budget.