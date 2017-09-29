Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have your say on the new transport strategy for Northwich, by giving your views on how the town can improve transport links.

The strategy is being developed to address current traffic congestion issues and support the future housing and regeneration plans for the town and wider urban area. The plans and proposals will be included in a public consultation for the next 12 weeks.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has already had discussions with local groups including the Mid-Cheshire Development Board, the Northwich and Gadbrook Park Business Improvement District groups, the emergency services, local transport providers and representatives from the education and health sectors.

In addition, a detailed evidence base has been prepared to help identify the many issues and opportunities that need to be addressed by the study.

The majority of commuter trips within Northwich are made by car, leading to localised congestion problems in and around the town.

Particular problems occur on the A556 around the Gadbrook Business Park junction, the A533 (with the swing bridge linking Winnington to Barnton a known congestion pinch point) and the town centre gyratory.

Councillor Brian Clarke, Cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “Northwich town centre is receiving over £130 million public and private sector investment, transforming the town’s role as a major retail and leisure destination.

“In addition to Barons Quay there has been a new marina, the Memorial Court leisure and entertainment centre and flood defence works. A series of local transport improvements have been introduced to aid traffic movements in the town centre. The town is also the focus of significant housing growth with over 4000 homes planned for the area.

“The success of the transport strategy relies on accurate information from residents and businesses to address the problems and provide solutions. Please take part in the consultation either completing the online survey or visit one of the drop in sessions.”

Another unique feature of Northwich is the concentration of ten schools and colleges. Only two of the schools have a local catchment area.

Sir John Deane’s Sixth Form College also draws its students from a sizeable catchment area. This also adds to the traffic pressures along the A559 Hartford corridor during peak times.

The following public drop-in sessions have been scheduled as part of the consultation to consider draft recommendations and proposals:

Thursday, October 12, 4-6.30pm - Main Hall, Barnton Memorial Hall; Wednesday, October 25, 4-7pm, Main Hall, Hartford Village Hall; Wednesday, November 1, 4-6.30pm, Weaverham Community Centre; Tuesday, November 7, 4-7pm, Main Hall, Lostock Gralam Community Centre; Thursday, November 16, 4-7pm, Foyer Bar, Memorial Court; Wednesday, November 22, 4-7pm, Main Foyer, The Venue, Rudheath.

An online survey is available at: www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/nts.

Paper copies of the survey and leaflets will also be available at the drop in events as well as in local libraries and information points. Exhibition boards will be on display throughout the consultation period at Northwich Customer Service Centre.

It is planned that the new Northwich Transport Strategy will be completed in spring 2018.