The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Popular pizza chain Domino's is giving away a whopping 10,000 FREE pizzas today (August 1).

The generous gesture is to celebrate the opening of 1,000 shops across the UK.

The first 10 lucky people who walk through the door of a Domino's branch will be given a free seven-inch cheese and tomato pizza, our sister paper the Daily Post reports.

But you'll have to hurry as most shops open at 11am.

Chief executive, David Wild said: “A thousand stores is a major milestone for our business and we’re extremely proud. But it’s the validation of our fantastic pizzas from our thousands of customers that really counts.

“‘Domi-Day’ is our way of saying thank you for their continued loyalty and support and we look forward to opening more stores, creating more jobs and delivering more pizza over the next 30 years and beyond.”

The special offer is to celebrate the official opening of Domino’s 1,000th UK store today in Overton, Hampshire.

Dominio's has outlets in these places across the area:

Chester Central: 96 Foregate Street, CH1 1HB. Opens at 10am.

Saltney: 17 Chester St, CH4 8BL. Opens at 10am.

Ellesmere Port: 23 Marina Drive, CH65 0AL. Opens at 10am.