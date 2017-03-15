Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have you had chance to check out Chester’s new-look Slug and Lettuce since it underwent a £430,000 refurbishment?

The Bridge Street outlet closed for a month-long revamp and recently reopened with the creation of 20 new jobs.

Fresh decor has created ‘a completely different look and feel’, says the company, with full table service throughout the venue and built-in party booths. A dedicated cocktail masterclass station has been installed to ‘maximise customer experience’ while ‘providing a fun and glamorous alternative night for friends’.

Slug and Lettuce boasts the ‘most extensive cocktail list ever’; from the brand’s signature cocktail the Pornstar Martini to classic Cosmopolitans or new additions such as the Ciroc Mango and Apple Vodka Ciroc Mojitos.

The chain says: “With 2-for-1 cocktails all day every day, selected wines at £11.45 a bottle for Wine Down Wednesdays and 2-for-1 Gin and Tonics to celebrate Tanqueray Thursdays, there are deals for all. The spectacular menu will entice every palette, which takes inspiration from around the globe and includes everything from super food salads to noodle boxes and smothered chargrilled chicken burgers.”

Abigail Hinchcliffe, new general manager of Slug and Lettuce Chester, said: “Our new opening is a really exciting time for us and has been over a year in the making. We are proud to come from a brand with such significance on the high street.”

The Slug and Lettuce brand is operated by Mitchells and Butlers which has been investing heavily in Chester city centre having recently opened Miller & Carter Steakhouse at HQ and with the imminent launch of All Bar One in Newgate Street on Saturday, March 18.