Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey is encouraging families in Farndon to leave their car keys at home and journey to school on foot.

Taylor Wimpey North West has donated 50 high-visibility snap wristbands to pupils at Farndon Primary School to keep youngsters safe on their way to and from school this winter.

The annual initiative promotes healthy living and aims to reduce the number of cars on the road. This year the campaign will see more than 14,900 wristbands provided to children across the country.

A decade ago 70% of children walked to and from school; this figure has now more than halved according to Living Streets, the charity that organises the campaign.

In addition, during morning peak traffic times one in five cars on the road are taking children to school, this contributes to congestion, air pollution and carbon emissions.

Stuart Craig, head of sales for Taylor Wimpey North West, said: “We’re proud to be supporting this worthy cause again this year and are delighted to be working in partnership with Farndon Primary School.

“Walking is a great way to keep children active and we hope our wristbands will add some fun to the journey while keeping them safe on the way.”

The national homebuilder is supporting Walk to School Month for the fourth year running.

Farndon Primary School is located just a short distance from Taylor Wimpey’s Wellington Green development.

Andy Walker, headteacher at Farndon Primary School, said: “We are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for thinking of us and supporting child road safety. This campaign will help raise the profile of the initiative among pupils and parents alike.”