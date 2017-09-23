Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Building work has started on a multi-million-pound development by North West property developer Laurus Homes to provide 166 new homes at Delamere .

Due for completion in 2020, the Earlsbrook development is surrounded by woodland and close to Delamere station with regular direct trains to Manchester, Chester and Liverpool.

The new build properties on a former brownfield site at Station Road will consist of two to five-bedroom homes, 30% of which will be affordable housing including options for both shared ownership and rent.

For example, first-time buyers have the option of acquiring a property via the Government’s Help to Buy scheme while the affordable element of Earlsbrook includes properties available for shared ownership, affordable rent and social rent.

Stylishly designed by PRP Architects, the mix of homes will appeal to a wide range of potential occupiers with varying budgets and housing requirements, thereby helping to address the property needs of people in Delamere and further afield.

The development, being delivered by Warrington-based contractor Lane End Developments Construction, is the second of a joint venture between Trafford Housing Trust (THT), parent company of Laurus Homes, and housing association London and Quadrant (L&Q), following its Spinning Gate scheme of 45 affordable apartments in Davyhulme.

The joint venture aims to provide 2,000 mixed-tenure, new build homes over the next four years across Greater Manchester and the North West.

Laurus Homes itself has also branched out into other parts of Cheshire to build homes where people want them, thereby helping to boost local economies by regenerating neighbourhoods, supporting local communities and improving society as a whole.

Deputy chief executive of Trafford Housing Trust Larry Gold commented: “We’re anticipating strong demand for these high-quality homes from first-time buyers and young families possibly priced out of a vibrant housing market in Cheshire West and the surrounding area.

“Trafford Housing Trust sees its role as more than a developer because we have a wider responsibility to create sustainable communities where people want to live.”