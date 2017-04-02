Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Access to the popular Dodleston Village Hall will improve soon thanks to the start of a £20,000 project during Easter.

The work will involve the installation of a lift to the first floor facilities, enabling full access to the Grosvenor Meeting Room for all members of the community.

It is expected to be complete by the beginning of May.

The project is being led by the Dodleston Village Foundation as part of their ongoing programme of upgrading the hall. The improvements will make it easier for everyone to attend events and activities held throughout the week.

It will especially benefit wheelchair users, the elderly, parents and carers with pushchairs and people with particular mobility problems.

Dodleston Village Hall is used throughout the week by many groups and organisations running a wide range of services and activities.

These include: Dodleston Pre-School, Badminton Club, Dodleston Youth Players, Dodleston Parish Council, Leisure Group, Zumba, Fitness Training/Boot Camp, Sophie Gallie Dance Academy (SGDA), Brownies, Guides, Dodleston Local History Group, Dodleston WI, Dodleston Primary School, and the Baby and Toddler Group.

The work is going to cost in the region of £20,000 and the bulk of the funding is coming from The Veolia Environmental Trust, who have awarded a grant of £16,400 through the Landfill Communities Fund.

The Dodleston Village Foundation developed the plans for this work after discussions with hall user groups identified the improvements they would like to see. This project is based on their responses.

DVF chairman Richard Lloyd said: “This project will make our busy centre more accessible, meaning it can be used by more people throughout the community. It is wonderful that work will be starting very soon and we look forward to seeing it finished.”

The executive director of The Veolia Environmental Trust Paul Taylor added: “We support community and environmental projects across England and Wales and it is great to hear about the start of the work to improve access to the village hall. I look forward to hearing about this important project’s progress over the coming months.”