Demolition workers have moved on to a council-owned Chester site that will undergo a £5m redevelopment to create 70,000 sq ft of unit space for small to medium-sized businesses.

Clearance has begun at the former central waste depot in Chester’s Bumpers Lane owned by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Other CWaC sites involved in the demolition and redevelopment project are units 7 & 8, Duttons Business Centre, Northwich and unit 4, Road Two, Winsford Industrial Estate.

Councillor Brian Clarke, cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “Our property development team plans to deliver new industrial units as part of the Property Reinvestment Programme. This is a programme to rebuild or modernise industrial premises.

“The sites being demolished are all owned by the council and have planning consent for redevelopment. To progress the schemes, the first stage is to demolish and clear the existing redundant buildings on part or all the sites.”

The former Bumpers Lane waste depot is now vacant after the facility was relocated to Oil Sites Road in Ellesmere Port. There are plans to develop a mixed scheme of trade counter and different sized industrial units available to rent.

At Duttons Business Park in Northwich there are currently a mixed site of existing offices and industrial units. The Property Reinvestment Programme (PRP) proposes demolishing two existing dilapidated units on the site and creating modern premises available to let for small-to-medium sized businesses.

Unit 4 on Road 2, Winsford, is a small site incorporating a vacant former car garage. There is a proposal to demolish the dilapidated garage and build new modern light industrial units.

Northern Lights Business Park in Ellesmere Port is the latest area to be refurbished and redeveloped through the PRP fund.

Wrightway Plant Glazing and Repairs Ltd is one of the new businesses on the site after owner Dave Wright moved his haulage and contractors and vehicle mechanics firm from previously unsuitable rural premises it had outgrown.

Dave said: “We now have more suitable premises letting us expand our customer base and grow our business thanks to the Property Reinvestment Programme. We even have new customers within the business park that are making big savings with a quick service keeping their vehicles on the road.”

The new premises have been developed on the site of the former council depot in Rossfield Road. For any enquiries regarding availability of premises, email: property.services@cheshirewestandchester,gov.uk.

