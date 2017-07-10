Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work has begun on a new park and playground refurbishment project in Tattenhall.

Ground works are under way to create a new and improved playground and park for the community.

The refurbishment programme will see the current play equipment taken away, a new drainage system installed, pathway and landscaping improvements and some fantastic new pieces of play equipment.

The project – estimated to cost approximately £130,000 – has been funded by a combination of parish council funds, section 106 development monies, a £50,000 grant from WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund, local fundraising and generous donations from local business.

The project will provide the play equipment and park furniture once it is open this summer.

Deputy chair of Tattenhall and District Parish Council Alison Pritchard is excited that the project is starting to take shape.

She says: “It’s great to see our vision for the improved park and playground area moving closer to reality. We are extremely grateful for the funding WREN has given us and we’re looking forward to opening to the public. Watch this space for details of the opening party.”

WREN is a not-for- profit business that awards grants for community, conservation and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Senior grant manager Richard Smith added: “It’s always nice to see something we have funded start to take shape.

“We’re delighted to be supporting such a worthwhile project and look forward to it being well used by children and young people across Tattenhall.”