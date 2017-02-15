Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services were called to a play area in Sealand today (February 15) after a woman got herself into a tight squeeze.

Firefighters had to cut the woman free after she climbed inside a car tyre, created for children to play on, and and found herself stuck.

The alarm was raised at a play area at Third Avenue just before 1pm today and a fire engine was dispatched to the scene.

According to North Wales Fire and Rescue Service the crew used a saw to power their way through the thick rubber.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the mission to free the woman took around 10 minutes before she was able to wriggle free.