Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman fell down a ditch and got her leg trapped in a wire fence in Frodsham during the early hours of Wednesday morning (February 15).

Emergency services were called to the scene on Mill Lane shortly after 1am.

Firefighters had to use wire cutters and bolt croppers to free her, then handed her into the care of paramedics.

A spokesman for Cheshire police, who also attended, said: "A woman had been walking and slipped into a ditch, where she got caught on a fence."

She is not thought to have sustained any serious injuries, but was taken to Warrington General Hospital.