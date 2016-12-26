Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was taken to hospital after a house fire in the early hours of Christmas morning.

She was suffering with smoke inhalation after the blaze involving wood next to a log burner.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Wrexham Road in the village of Bulkeley at 2.27am on December 25.

After putting the fire out, crews gave the woman oxygen before she was taken to hospital 'as a precaution'.

A Cheshire Fire spokeswoman said: "A fire involving logs near to a wood burning stove was put out by firefighters.

"Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets used one hose reel, a safety jet and cooling jets to tackle the fire.

"A high pressure fan was used to ventilate the property once the fire had been extinguished."