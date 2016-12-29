Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on the M53 near Ellesmere Port this evening (Thursday, December 29).

North West Motorway Police said the incident happened on the south-bound carriageway, near junction 8 (Ellesmere Port docks), shortly before 8pm involving one vehicle and a pedestrian.

A spokesman confirmed: "A pedestrian has been struck."

However, he said a female had been taken to hospital by ambulance. An accident investigation had not been necessary.

The spokesman, speaking just before 9.30pm, said the motorway was now reopen having been blocked for 'a short time earlier'.

BBC Travel reported earlier that the entry slip road at junction 8 had been closed and there was slow moving traffic southbound at that point.