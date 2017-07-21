Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been injured after a tree fell on her in Chester city centre.

The incident happened this afternoon (Friday, July 21) at the junction of Pepper Street and Park Street under the shadow of the City Walls.

A Chester police spokesperson said they were called to the scene at 2.48pm and confirmed a woman had been injured as a result of the tree falling.

“The highways department and the ambulance service were called to the scene. We understand the woman was not seriously hurt. Park Street is currently closed,” the spokesperson added.

Cheshire West and Chester Council confirmed representatives of their highways department were on their way to the scene along with a contractor to inspect the site and arrange for the fallen tree to be removed.

Chester Police later saw the amusing side of the incident on Twitter by referring to 'unbe'leaf'able scenes Jeff!' and their 'tree-mendous response'.