A 37-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a medical professional who was treating him in Ellesmere Port.

Marek Michalak, of no fixed address, allegedly groped the woman while he was her patient on February 26.

Emergency services were called to Cholmondeley Road in Great Sutton in the late hours of Sunday when the assault allegedly happened.

Michalak has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

He appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on February 28 but was not required to enter a plea.

A caravan went up in flames at the side of a house on Cholmondeley Road on February 27.

Cheshire Police say the blaze could have been the work of arsonists, but do not believe the two incidents were connected.