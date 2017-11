Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was airlifted to hospital after being trapped in her car following a single car traffic collision this morning (Monday, November 13).

Crews from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service worked to remove the woman from the car after it was involved in a collision on Old Coach Road in Broxton just after 7.30am.

She was then taken to hospital via air ambulance.