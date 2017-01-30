Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port primary school has retained its ‘outstanding’ status with Ofsted.

Wolverham Primary and Nursery on Milton Road has been described by inspectors as outstanding overall and in all main aspects.

The finding follows a two-day visit.

HMI Allan Torr told parents and pupils: “Senior leaders relentlessly focus on raising pupils’ aspirations and achievement. Their expectations are high.

“Leaders do everything they can to improve pupils’ life chances and break down any barriers to learning. They do so while providing a high level of care and nurture.”

A dip in standards in 2015 has been thoroughly addressed and the school has successfully improved the quality of teaching, particularly in the early years and in Year 1 with standards rising quickly.

Pupils make excellent progress and attain at least average standards in reading and writing at the end of Year 6 and above-average standards in mathematics.

‘Highly skilled teachers and teaching assistants’ use their ‘excellent subject knowledge’ to include every piece of learning they can in very carefully planned lessons.

They identify pupils’ errors and skills very well and use this to provide activities that develop pupils’ knowledge and understanding.

Teaching is ‘particularly effective’ in Years 4 and 5 and in mathematics, computing and reading.

There is ‘outstanding’ provision in the early years where children’s outcomes have risen and an average proportion attain a good level of development.

Children are ready for Year 1 which given their starting points is ‘excellent progress’ say the inspectors.

They add: “A major contributory factor to pupils’ progress is their attitudes to learning. They are very keen and eager.

“They persevere and concentrate well and their behaviour is excellent.”

The school is said to do ‘an excellent job’ in promoting pupils’ personal development.

The governors, chaired by Paul Jenkins, are shaping the school’s development and future and have a good oversight of what senior staff have done to improve teaching and standards mainly in English and mathematics.

In their detailed report Ofsted said senior staff are ‘highly effective’.

One of the reasons why pupils make so much progress is because they enjoy what they learn about and are very eager for more.

Good use has been made of government funding to develop sport and physical education with Olympic medallist Beth Tweddle visiting the school.

Pupils are more involved in competitive sport and competitions than previously and their sporting skills have improved.

Headteacher Tracy Webb is a national leader of education ‘and it is clear why’ says Ofsted describing her expertise, experience and knowledge as ‘invaluable’.

Almost all teachers and teaching assistants have ‘excellent’ subject knowledge.

The behaviour of pupils is outstanding and they are very polite and friendly.

Most pupils who spoke with the inspectors said they enjoyed lessons while the children ‘readily and enthusiastically’ take on responsibilities in the school including fundraising activities for charities and good causes.

Parents ‘overwhelmingly’ praise staff for the way they settle children in at Wolverham.