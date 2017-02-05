Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you followed the Yellow Brick Road at the end of January, you might have ended up at Tarporley High School and Sixth Form College.

A cast of more than 100 students, musicians and stage and technical crew performed the classic musical The Wizard of Oz.

The production was performed over four nights ensuring that members of the community, including partner primary schools, had the chance to be part of the special show.

Rehearsals first began back last academic year and feedback from the audience compared the production to those on the West End stage.

Headteacher Sarah Lee said: “This year’s show was enormously inspiring. It was a delight to see our students flourish and to be part of what was a huge team effort. I would like to extend my thanks to all the cast, crew and teachers for their commitment and dedication in bringing this magical show to life.”