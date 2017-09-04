Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses to a large scale disturbance in a Chester city centre pub which led a male customer to suffer lacerations to his face.

Two large groups of men were in a beer garden at the Saddle Inn pub on Grosvenor Street between 6.45pm and 6.55pm on Saturday, September 2, when a fight broke out involving a couple of men.

This escalated into a large scale fight between the groups – it is not known whether those gathered had attended Chester races which took place earlier in the day.

During the incident, a member of staff was assaulted as she tried to calm the situation down while one man had to be treated in hospital for serious injuries described by police as 'lacerations to his face'.

The offenders are described as white men, dressed in smart casual clothing, aged in their early 20s to mid and late 50s.

One man, aged 28, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and another man, aged 49, from Staffordshire, was arrested on suspicion of affray. They have both been released pending further enquiries.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding and released without charge.

Detective Constable Gary Morris, of Chester CID, said: “We are appealing for anyone who was walking past as the fight took place to come forward and speak to us with any information they have.

“This was a large scale disturbance which took place in the beer garden of the pub and resulted in two people being assaulted.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident 847, of September 2.

Details can also be passed on anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.