Police are appealing for witnesses after a violent incident at an Ellesmere Port nightclub left one victim with serious injuries.

Events unfolded at Club XES in Whitby Road, Ellesmere Port , in the early hours of Saturday, September 9, when a 28-year-old man was attacked on the dance floor by another male.

As another man went to the victim’s aid he was also assaulted by the same offender.

The person who intervened was not badly hurt but the 28-year-old was taken to Aintree Hospital with serious injuries.

The attacker is described as white, more than 6ft tall, of large muscular build and wearing a dark coloured top and dark baseball cap. He is believed to have been the only man on the dance floor at the time wearing dark shorts.

Detective constable Joanne Wilkinson, of Ellesmere Port CID, said: “Lots of people would have been in the nightclub around the time the assault took place and I want to appeal to those who saw a man matching this description.

"If you have any information which could help with our enquiries please come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone who witnessed the assault, which happened between 12.30am and 12.45am, is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 84 of 9 September. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.