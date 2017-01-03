The video will start in 8 Cancel

The first day of Wirral loop line closures (January 3) saw Merseytravel set out on a charm offensive, offering passengers free bacon butties.

The rail line, which connects the Wirral and Liverpool, will be closed completely for six weeks while the tracks are renewed.

It will then operate a reduced service until July, with journeys terminating at James Street.

The disruption will affect thousands of commuters, including those who travel to and from Liverpool from the Chester and Ellesmere Port areas.

But the predicted mass disruption failed to materialise this morning.

Most passengers at Birkenhead Central, where rail users transfer on to a bus to complete their journey to Liverpool, seemingly fairly pleased.

One man, who had just got off a rail replacement bus from Liverpool, told us: “It’s not been too bad. I’d anticipated it.

“I was expecting about a 15-minute surplus to my journey and it’s worked out pretty similar. It’s looking good.”

Another passenger, travelling to Chester, said: “It’s been well publicised and I set off early enough. It’s not been too bad at all.”

Merseytravel staff had 5,000 bacon and sausage sandwiches (and veggie options) to give out to passengers affected by the works.

The PR stunt received mixed reviews online.

One Twitter user said: “Here, have a bacon butty to go with your increased rail fares...”

While another added: “Nice way to start January: along with a hike in rail fares...”

Frank Rogers, interim chief executive of Merseytravel, said they were expecting about 40,000 passengers a day.

He said: “The daily flow across the river is about 40,000. We’ve got 30 buses in total, that are gauged to be able to cope with that.

“Next week when there are more passengers on their way to work and school, we have got the right amount of buses available to make sure their journeys are as smooth as they have been this morning.”

This is not the first time Merseytravel have said sorry with delicious breakfasts goods.

Last year, following several days of rush hour disruption on the Northern Line, Merseytravel gave away croissants and Danish pastries at Moorfields and Liverpool Central.