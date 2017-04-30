Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A delayed £1bn power project from Wirral to Deeside is partly being dug up before it even comes online.

The 33km Western Link cable, which has been more than five years in the making, had been nearing completion.

But the National Grid say a routine test found parts of the laid cable ‘needed further investigation’.

One of these sites is off Parkgate Road near Thornton Hough.

The cost to the taxpayer of the additional work has been brought into question.

Farmer Geoff Roberts, from Willaston, said: “It had been completed and the contractors had left the site back by the end of December.

“But now they are having to dig the cable out of the ground again. It’s inconceivable.

“It’s taxpayer’s money which will have been used for this.

“Something has gone wrong and somebody has not done what they were supposed to.”

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

A joint initiative by the National Grid and Scottish Power, the Western Link project will help bring renewable energy produced in Scotland to homes in England and Wales.

This was said to be a ‘vital part’ of the UK’s energy infrastructure to meet the country’s increasing energy needs.

The underground 33km of cable will be laid from Leasowe to Deeside, where a converter station has also been built. This has mainly been done across agricultural land.

There is 385km of subsea cable from Ardneil Bay in North Ayrshire to the Wirral, making it one of the longest underwater cables in the world.

The enormous engineering project had initially been scheduled to be finished by the end of 2015.

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

Construction of the Western Link has been carried out by a combination of Siemens and Prysmian.

Finally ready for testing in 2017, the diggers are back as the cable now needs to be ‘inspected thoroughly’ at certain points. A new completion date has not been revealed.

A National Grid spokeswoman said: “While we were carrying out a planned test of the Wirral underground cables during the commissioning process, we identified a couple of sections of cable that needed further investigation.

“We’ve uncovered these sections so we can inspect the cable more thoroughly.

“This is the work currently under way.”

