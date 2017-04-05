Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Team GB’s Daniel Gardiner put children from Oak View Academy on the right track towards a healthy lifestyle when he visited to share the secrets of his success.

The decathalete turned long-jumper captivated the Winsford school’s pupils when he spoke about about importance of sport and a healthy lifestyle.

He also had them on their toes practicing some of the skills that made him a UK champion decathalete - ranked fifth in the world.

The 26-year-old, who earlier this year won the long jump national title, wants to teach the next generation of athletes that hard work is needed to achieve goals.

He said: “It’s all about getting involved and underlining that everyone must put the work in with everything they do.

“One of the key messages is that even if you aren’t elite at sport, you can still get involved with something.”

PE teacher at Oak View Laura Spaven organised the visit.

She said: “He was fantastic and all the children really enjoyed themselves learning new skills.

“At the end of the day he did a presentation on what it takes to become a professional athlete.

“He talked about the hard work and dedication it took, and gave the message to the children that if they wanted to be a professional sports man or woman, or to achieve their dreams and ambitions in any area, then they need to put the hard work in.

“They have to try their best, practice and improve, not just stay at home and wait for it to happen.

“The children really engaged with this message and listened to him. Several children stayed afterwards to ask him more questions and get his autograph.”