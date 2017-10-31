Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Oak View Academy is officially one of the best in the country for raising standards in reading, writing and maths.

The pupil’s progress in reading and writing is ranked in the top 5%, and top 10% in maths, according to analysis based on Year 6 SATs results.

It is another chapter in the Winsford school’s already remarkable story.

Just three years ago, then called Greenfields, it was ranked second worst primary in the country.

But since becoming an academy, Oak View has made huge strides, being rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted earlier this year and making significant improvements across the board.

Now teachers and pupils are celebrating their latest milestone.

Headteacher Fiona Rimmer, who led the re-launch as Oak View in 2014, said: “‘The school is unrecognisable from what it was and I’m very proud of our children and staff, and the hard work they put in each and every day.”

Part of the school’s impressive turnaround is down to an extended school day and compulsory after-hours clubs.

Mrs Rimmer explained: “For us, an extended school day is necessary to ensure we are getting the results in the classroom while delivering our vision of opening children’s eyes to a world of possibility.

“We are not just about results. By approaching learning in this holistic way we see them flourish in confidence and ability in all areas and, ultimately, improve their life chances in the future.”

The failing school was placed in ‘special measures’ in 2012 and its very future was in doubt.

But when it became part of the North West Academies Trust (NWAT), and began to share resources and experience with several other schools including Delamere Academy, near Northwich, and St Martin’s Academy, at Chester, a remarkable transformation got under way.

This, along with help from a bursary fund from the Timpson Foundation has seen it go from strength-to-strength.

Part of the reason behind Oak View’s latest success is an 8.30am start time for lessons, and a wide range of new activities for children at the end of the school day.

After-school clubs include everything from yoga - to help children to relax and meditate - through to a variety sports and a ‘thinking club’ – aimed at broadening children’s awareness of the world.

Mrs Rimmer added: “Some of our parents and children remember the school as it was, so the extended school day and extra commitment we ask for has been a big change, but we’ve had lots of positive feedback.

“We are a completely different school in every way which you can see in children’s behaviour and attitude to learning, and we’re full of ideas and determination to make things even better in the future.”