Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The NeuroMuscular Centre (NMC) in Winsford opened its doors to supporters, local dignitaries and service users for an open day and official opening of its newly extended facilities.

The extension was opened by the charity’s patron, Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire David Briggs, and Kate Fox, one of the founders of the charity, who noted the changes seen by the centre in its 27 year history.

The extended facilities include a multi-purpose events space, improved toilet facilities, a new family lounge and more space and a dedicated entrance for the charity’s social enterprise, NMC Design and Print.

In addition, a veranda to enable outdoor treatment has been added and the extended space available for physiotherapy treatments has led to the appointment of two new physiotherapists meaning more people with muscular dystrophy can receive the treatments they need.

Tours of the centre also featured a visit to Europe’s only specialist neuromuscular gym, another new facility, where service users can use the specialist gym equipment to further enhance their fitness.

Welcoming visitors, chief executive of the NMC Matthew Lanham paid tribute to the builders, AJ Field Developments Limited, who carried out the work in such a way as to cause minimal disruption to life at the centre, and who enabled ‘business as usual’ so that not a day’s treatments were missed throughout the build.

Matthew also praised the architect, Sally Halsall of Schafer Associates, for her sympathetic design which makes it impossible to recognise where the old building stopped and the new begins.

The charity’s president Matthew Kelly also attended the open day along with his wife Sarah, the other co-founder of the charity.

To find out more about the NeuroMuscular Centre please visit www.nmcentre.com follow on Twitter @NMCentre or on Facebook www.facebook.com/NMCentre