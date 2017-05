Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have arrested a Winsford man who escaped from prison custody in Merseyside yesterday (Monday, May 1).

The 21-year-old was being escorted by prison guards for treatment at Aintree University Hospital custody when he escaped at around 10.35am.

But police acted fast and he was was arrested minutes later in nearby Delagoa Road.

He has since been returned to HMP Altcourse prison in Liverpool where he is serving a sentence for breaching licence conditions.