Winsford Lifestyle Centre is hosting a weekend of celebrations to mark its £200,000 makeover.

The Brio Leisure-run facility will throw open its doors to encourage residents to try out the new health and fitness facilities.

During the weekend of January 7/8 there will be the chance to take part in free spin classes, family swimming, gym sessions and exercises classes including Body Combat which will have a master presenter.

There will also be goody bags on offer to those who take out memberships on the day.

Opened in 2009 at a cost of £10.9m, the centre has been re-modelled to provide additional space for members and equipment and to increase the number of classes on offer to the public.

Brio Leisure managing director Elly McFahn said: “The work will add the extra space we need and also improve how members feel inside the facility. One of the most popular features since the centre opened has been the range of fitness classes on offer. They are hugely popular across all age ranges. We’ve responded to that demand and adding an additional 25 classes to the existing timetable.”

The centre has also extended another fitness studio, used for ‘spinning’ classes, and upgrading the existing equipment to the latest spin cycles.

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s cabinet member for legal and finance councillor, David Armstrong, said: “The investment shows the council’s commitment to Winsford residents. Winsford Lifestyle Centre has established itself as a focal point of community life.”

The centre, located at The Dumber in Winsford, boasts two state of the art swimming pools, a large gym, health suite and fitness studios and a community café area.

For more information go to www.brioleisure.org.