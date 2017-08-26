Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Winsford dads Andy Edwards and Kelvin Newman put their pedal power into raising huge sums of money for causes close to their hearts.

The pair, who run Cheshire Sheds and Beaver Log Cabins in Winsford, completed a gruelling coast to coast cycle ride for charities with a special meaning to them and their families.

Andy’s effort was for Hebden Green School in Winsford where his little grandson Olly attended nursery until his tragic death from the rare metabolic disorder, non-ketotic hyperglycinemia.

After numerous operations, the brave tot known to his family as ‘Little Superman’ passed away in February last year, aged three and a half.

At 24st training was not an easy task for Andy.

Yet he persevered, lost 3st and used his grit and determination to power through the hilly trek of 147 miles from Whitehaven to Sunderland and raise £1,000 for the school attended by children with special needs.

He said: “Olly was such a brave little soldier. In his final months he attended nursery at Hebden Green and I owe a debt of gratitude to the school for the special times he had there.

“The staff are unsung heroes, completely dedicated to the children. As well as money, I hoped to raise awareness of this wonderful school and give it the credit it deserves. It really is one of Cheshire’s best kept secrets.”

Kelvin’s determination to raise money for North West Air Ambulance was prompted by a freak accident involving his daughter Sophie.

The youngster was out riding her pony when a young mare got loose and bolted into the field.

In the mayhem that followed, Sophie, then aged 13, was kicked in the side and suffered horrendous internal injuries.

In the vital minutes that followed, she was air lifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where emergency surgery saved her life.

Although she lost a kidney, plucky Sophie is now recovered and riding her pony once again.

Kelvin, who raised £600, said: “The ride was my way of saying thank you to the marvellous Air Ambulance and hospital staff.

“The helicopter had to land on the all-weather pitch at Wharton Primary School and was at Alder Hey in minutes. Without their swift intervention, we could have lost our little princess.”

Andy and Kelvin, who specialise in sheds and timber structures, presented a timber train to Hebden Green where children have great fun on it at playtimes.

As a lasting memorial it bears a plaque, Olly’s Train.

The cycling buddies raised money through sponsorship on their Just Giving pages and received overwhelming support from well-wishers on social media.

Now they are planning another cycling marathon next year.