Mighty Storm Doris ripped off part of the roof of the clock tower at Winsford Cross Shopping Centre.

The structure became a serious hazard after the damage caused when the storm was at its height on Thursday (February 23).

Firefighters were called to the scene at the weekend over safety fears.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman explained: "An aerial ladder platform was called to assess the damage to Winsford clock tower after part of the roof had blown off, causing a danger to pedestrians and road users.

"Police closed the road while firefighters fixed lead flashing to keep the area safe.

"Crews advised the town centre management that a structural engineer was needed."

Crews from the town and Chester were in attendance.

