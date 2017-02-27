Mighty Storm Doris ripped off part of the roof of the clock tower at Winsford Cross Shopping Centre.
The structure became a serious hazard after the damage caused when the storm was at its height on Thursday (February 23).
Firefighters were called to the scene at the weekend over safety fears.
A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman explained: "An aerial ladder platform was called to assess the damage to Winsford clock tower after part of the roof had blown off, causing a danger to pedestrians and road users.
"Police closed the road while firefighters fixed lead flashing to keep the area safe.
"Crews advised the town centre management that a structural engineer was needed."
Crews from the town and Chester were in attendance.