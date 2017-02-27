Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mighty Storm Doris ripped off part of the roof of the clock tower at Winsford Cross Shopping Centre.

The structure became a serious hazard after the damage caused when the storm was at its height on Thursday (February 23).

Firefighters were called to the scene at the weekend over safety fears.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman explained: "An aerial ladder platform was called to assess the damage to Winsford clock tower after part of the roof had blown off, causing a danger to pedestrians and road users.

"Police closed the road while firefighters fixed lead flashing to keep the area safe.

"Crews advised the town centre management that a structural engineer was needed."

Crews from the town and Chester were in attendance.

Check out our gallery of more pictures of the damage done by Storm Doris: