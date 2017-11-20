Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two standing ovations provided emotional highs at a memorable 30th anniversary Your Champions gala awards ceremony held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Chester.

The initiative was launched in 1987 as the Community Awards but has always been jointly organised by Trinity Mirror and ScottishPower and its aims have never changed - to highlight the unsung heroes and heroines of the community who go above and beyond the call of duty to make a difference.

And no one epitomises the aims of the awards scheme better than Alan Johnson of Neston who was crowned the overall Champion of Champions as the man who set up the Northern Lights charity - also 30 years ago.

When it was first launched the charity was known as the Christopher Johnson Fund and was set up in memory of Alan’s five-year-old son who died from a brain tumour in 1987. Its aims were fairly modest to begin with but took off to a whole other level when it began sending children with life limiting illnesses to Lapland for the holiday of a lifetime to meet Father Christmas.

Alan was nominated by the charity’s chairman Karen Jones - who was herself honoured on the night as the Ellesmere Port Pioneer Volunteer of the Year - who said: “Since its formation, Northern Lights has helped more than 500 children and raised more than £80,000, none of which would be possible without the time and commitment Alan has given to the charity.”

OVERALL CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS - ALAN JOHNSON

Prior to the presentation of the award, the Your Champions ceremony audience were shown a film of Alan at work for the charity and talking proudly of the achievements of Northern Lights over the past three decades.

There was also moving footage of some of the children having a wonderful time during the holidays to Lapland as well as filmed tributes from Alan’s daughters and celebrity TV doctor Dr Hilary Jones who is patron of the charity.

And when the award was presented to Alan by guest speaker for the night, Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson CBE, the entire audience rose to its feet and cheers rang through the air as Alan’s family and fellow Northern Lights volunteers ended up joining him on stage for what proved to be euphoric conclusion to a magnificent occasion.

Earlier in the ceremony, the first standing ovation of the evening took place to honour Shaun Stocker, winner of the Overall Sporting Champion of the Year title.

Shaun is an inspirational soldier who was blown up in Afghanistan, losing his legs and leaving him partially blind, who is bidding to become a powerlifter for Wales in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

SPORTING CHAMPION OF THE YEAR - SHAUN STOCKER

Shaun, from Wrexham, has turned his life around through painstaking hours of work after he was badly injured by the Taliban in Helmand province while serving with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, and the Royal Welsh Regiment in Afghanistan.

The 26 year-old refused to let it destroy his life and started lifting weights as part of his rehabilitation. Now Shaun is practicing hours every week, bench pressing up to 118kgs or 260lbs and recently came 6th in a recent British competition as part of a newly formed Welsh Para Powerlifting team.

His aim is to compete for Wales as a powerlifter in the Para-Sports Program for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia’s Gold Coast.

The evening began with welcoming introductions from Carl Wood, managing director of Trinity Mirror North West and North Wales, and Stephen Stewart, director of ScottishPower Manweb and ScottishPower, before master of ceremonies Neil Newton introduced Colin Jackson who spoke about his illustrious sporting career and his appearance on BBC TV’s Strictly Come Dancing - and the fact he will be appearing in this year’s Christmas Day special!

The full list of overall winners for the 2017 Your Champions awards is as follows:

YOUNG PERSON OF THE YEAR - MAX JOHNSON

Courageous transplant boy Max Johnson became the national face of a vital campaign.

Time was running out for nine-year-old Max who desperately needed a heart transplant as he was being kept alive by a mechanical pump fitted inside his tiny chest.

Max, from Winsford, became the face of a national campaign by the Daily Mirror which called on the Government to change organ donation laws – and save thousands of lives.

This led to Prime Minister Theresa May announcing at the Tory Party Conference that she will change the law on organ donation in a stunning victory for the national campaign - and then writing to the Cheshire youngster to tell him she would be naming it Max’s Law.

Weeks after his plight was first highlighted, a donor was found and Max got his new heart - prompting his mum Emma to say Max owed his life to a ‘trinity of miracles’.

“I feel like there have been three miracles. There is the miracle of keeping Max alive on his heart pump before the op. Years ago, that did not exist, and he would not have been here.

“The second is the heart transplant itself, and the fact he is recovering so well, touch wood. The third is the family who said, ‘Yes’ to organ donation. This all hinges on that family having the courage to say yes to saving Max’s life.

“They faced the most difficult circumstances to do that. I will never forget it. That trinity of miracles saved Max.”

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR - DIANE ROBERTS

A volunteer who has made significant contributions to grassroots football in Chester won this title.

Earlier this year, Diane Roberts received a richly-deserved long-service award at the Chester and District FA AGM.

ScottishPower Foundation to throw the spotlight on those people and groups who go above and beyond to make their communities a better place to live.

Described by colleagues as dedicated, friendly, hardworking and trustworthy, Diane Roberts has been a cornerstone of Vicars Cross Dynamos for 25 years.

She was secretary at the club during the tenure of five chairmen and played a key role in Vicars Cross growing from three teams to, at one stage, 10 junior sides, an under-18s team, a senior men’s side, and three girls teams.

Diane was at the forefront of the club becoming the first in Chester to gain FA Charter Standard Development Club status, which enabled its growth, and she has been at the heart of organising and running its popular annual close-season competition.

TEAM OF THE YEAR - TOMORROW’S WOMEN WIRRAL

Tomorrow’s Women Wirral supports women in Merseyside in their hour, week or year of need.

A small non-profit organisation, the TWW centre is nestled in the centre of Birkenhead providing an inclusive support network for thousands of women in Merseyside and beyond. They aim to empower women to make positive lifestyle changes.

Through a monthly timetable of courses and activities, women can gain new skills and experiences - enabling them to change their circumstances for the better.

The team works with women from all backgrounds including; survivors of previous and current Domestic Abuse, Drug and Alcohol Misuse, Mental Health issues, Learning Difficulties, Social Care and more.

This team of professional has a commitment to reducing female offending and works to rehabilitate women in the Criminal Justice System.

CHAMPION PERSON OF THE YEAR - JACQUIE ROWBOTTOM

This dedicated foster carer has been providing children and young people with a stable and loving home for more than 40 years.

Since she began fostering in 1973, Jacquie Rowbottom has cared for more than 250 youngsters while raising six children of her own.

Earlier this year, her dedication to this role earned her an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list. The 69-year-old from Mickle Trafford, a foster carer with Cheshire West and Chester Council, received her MBE for services to children and families.

Children need someone to support them and this has been her mantra throughout her caring career which has given more than 250 young people homes.

Over the course of her 43 years’ service she has never turned a child away.