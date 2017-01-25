Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The winner of the Chester Young Musician competition was presented with his prize at a recital at St Mary’s Creative Space in Chester.

William Bracken, a 17-year-old pianist from Wirral, was given a cash prize and silver salver for winning the Chester Music Society competition.

William played Chopin and Carl Neilsen during the concert which also saw assured performances from under-12 flautists Jeremy Bailey and Ella Scott, under-15 winner Holly Clark who performed music by Willy Brandt and Carlos Gardel on cornet, and runner-up in the under-18 class, Maria McNamee from Chetham’s School, who showed mastery of the concert harp in pieces by Bernard Andres and Marcel Tournier.

Society chairman David Woods also presented bursaries to composer Louie McIver and oboist Jessica Ellis to help further their musical education.

He said: “The music society is delighted to be able once again to give well-deserved recognition to the outstanding young musical talent in Chester and district. Members of the audience, who paid only £5 to hear these performances tonight, will be paying far more to hear these young people in future in their professional careers.”