World Championship motor sport action is coming to North Wales at end of October – and here’s your chance to win free tickets.

This year's Dayinsure Wales Rally GB , based at the Rally Village in Deeside, takes place from 26-19 October.

The event promises to be biggest and best yet with a new generation of even more powerful and exciting cars plus a titanic title fight guaranteed to wow visitors.

Excitement building for Dayinsure Wales Rally GB

The four-day schedule starts on Thursday evening with a dramatic new speed test under the floodlights at the Tir Prince Raceway in Towyn, Conwy.

The programme also includes a family-friendly RallyFest at Cholmondeley Castle on Saturday with free admittance for accompanied children aged 15 and under.

Adult tickets to Dayinsure Wales Rally GB start from just £10 if purchased in advance – to find out more visit walesrallygb.com.

We have two tickets for enthusiasts to meet the driver and get autographs and two Rally GB passes to give away. The closing date is October 20th.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below:

