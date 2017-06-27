The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating a suspected arson at a Willaston farm.

Fire crews were called to Mill Lane Poultry Farm about 12.25am on Tuesday (June 27) where they found a large turkey shed well alight.

Fortunately, there were no birds inside the turkey coop at the time of the fire.

Cheshire Police have confirmed the blaze is being investigated with the area treated as a crime scene.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “It is believed that this fire may have been started deliberately. If anyone knows who may have started it then please call Cheshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Two fire engines attended from Ellesmere Port along with one from Powey Lane and another from Bromborough. There was apparently some difficulty in accessing water in the rural location which was one of the reasons for a four-pump attendance as each engine can carry about 500 gallons.

(Photo: Liverpool Echo)

Firefighters, two wearing breathing apparatus, used three main jets to put out the blaze.

The junction of Mill Lane and Birkenhead Road was closed on Tuesday morning because it was partially blocked due to fire services using a hydrant. Motorists were asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.