After a successful winter, the Chester Argyle over 18 men’s football team are to continue to call Chester Racecourse their home ground for another season.

The White Horse, Chester Race Company’s on site gastro pub, will be supporting the team for a second year, sponsoring their kit and providing half time refreshments for the players.

Chester Argyle team manager Jack Green said: “We have had a great first season and can’t wait to get practicing for next season.”

Pub landlord and chef Craig Wainwright said: “It has been great to see the team grow over the past year and we look forward to supporting them again next season.

“In the past lots of pubs supported a local football team, and I am pleased that we have the opportunity to continue this tradition. Go team Argyle!”

Check out the The White Horse and Chester Argyle Twitter feed for updates on 2017 matches @ChesterArgyle