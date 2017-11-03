Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A white Bentley was spotted being driven in and around Chester with a police escort on Thursday (November 2), prompting speculation a VIP was in the city.

Sorry to disappoint but Prince William wasn’t heading to the University of Chester graduation ceremony and Theresa May was nowhere to be seen.

Cheshire Police later confirmed it was a training exercise by the roads policing team using a Bentley borrowed from the Crewe -based luxury motor car manufacturer.

Spokesman Daniel Hind said there was no imminent arrival of any very important people (VIPs) or even any very very important people (VVIPs).

He added: “We don’t always know when a VIP is going to come so it’s something we undertake on a regular basis.”

The motorcade certainly got people talking.

Eyewitness John Murray, from Queen’s Park, saw the spectacle from a distance as he walked up Brook Street towards Chester Railway Station but didn’t spot the Bentley.

He said: “Loads of police bikes and cars appeared then a large black 4x4 headed towards the city centre from Hoole Road at speed, flanked by police escorts.”

Andy Scargill, from Parkgate Road, Chester, said: “Pal of mine saw a Rolls Royce and a 4x4 with police motorcycle escort coming from the university area towards Blacon / Sealand .”

Eyewitness Ryan James messaged The Chronicle with a question: “Ten police motorbikes escorting a Bentley into the police station this morning. Any ideas?

Armed police officers were recently spotted apparently guarding an apparent VIP having a drink in the Ginger deli-wine bar in Northgate Street but again it turned out to be an exercise.