Travellers in about a dozen caravans have been requested to leave a farmer’s field near Ellesmere Port by Saturday (July 15).

The vans were spotted in a field off Whitby Lane, close to the Strawberry roundabout, at the weekend.

Cheshire and Warrington Traveller Team has been working with the landowner. The farmer has also been taking advice from the National Farmers’ Union.

He has agreed the group can stay until Saturday at the latest.

A member of the encampment indicated to The Chronicle the group was in the area for a few days to attend a wedding. He said police had visited as had the farmer.

Last week travellers in about 20-30 caravans made camp at Archers Brook School, Ellesmere Port.

Cheshire West and Chester Council spokesman David Sejrup said welfare checks had been carried out but the group was asked to leave by 10am on Friday (July 7) although it is understood they eventually left the following day.

It is believed some of the travellers moved across to the Whitby Lane site.