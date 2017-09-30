Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Top teenagers at an Ellesmere Port high school had sound advice for their fellow students.

It came as The Whitby High School celebrated success at their annual presentation evening.

Concluding the event with a vote of thanks head boy Ryan Campbell and head girl Georgia Leach added their view that ‘hard work does pay off and that to succeed students need to grasp every opportunity that The Whitby High School can offer’.

Guest speaker was highly acclaimed full-time professional artist Jeni McConnell who grew up in Little Sutton and Great Sutton and attended Sutton Green Primary before joining the Sycamore Road high school to complete her secondary education.

Jeni, who explores places with people through her socially engaged creative practice, has worked locally, nationally and internationally and has artist book works held in the Tate London and the National Library of Wales.

The evening centred on recognising the endeavour and progress students at the school had made over the last year and celebrated success in both GCSE and A level results.

Among ‘many worthy recipients’ of special awards presented on the night were Faye Maddocks, Ben Larkins and Thomas Niestroj for their international work through the school’s involvement in the European Commission’s Erasmus+ project and Kellie Murray who received the Most Improved Netball Player of the Year Award sponsored by Sisters in Sport.

The Cooper Music Award, donated by former governors’ chairman Danny Cooper, went to Kieran Grimes and Kathryn Graham who both performed, while the Oscar Award, named in memory of student Oscar Phillips, was presented to Ethan Compton.