Chester-based charity HIP in Cheshire made one service user’s dream come true by helping him reach the summit of Mount Snowdon in his wheelchair, helping to raise £7,500.

Rick Ransome of Northwich wanted to climb to the top of Wales’ highest mountain despite being wheelchair-bound following a fall and, thanks to some help from sponsors, volunteers from charity Head Injured People (HIP) in Cheshire and the Military Preparation College in Bangor – plus a specially adapted chair – he achieved his goal, raising vital funds for HIP in the process.

Uneven terrain and steep inclines on the Llanberis route weren’t enough to stop Rick and the volunteers as they met their challenge with determination, the 41-year-old driving the wheels of his chair while volunteers pushed special handles attached to the chair.

After four hours and five minutes of ascent, Rick was met at the summit of Snowdon by a huge round of applause from members of the public who had followed his journey.

Astonishingly, he even enlisted the help of his support team to complete the last few yards to the summit on foot.

Rick was left wheelchair-bound following a fall from the window of his flat nine years ago, fracturing his spine and suffering skull fractures and four blood clots on his brain.

He was put in an induced coma and given 12 hours to live - now he has assembled a team to help him defeat the highest peak in Wales.

He said: “I can’t believe we did it. I never thought it would be possible, it was a pipe-dream. But thanks to HIP and all the supporters and volunteers who signed up we were able to achieve the impossible.

“Thank you to everyone who was part of this incredible effort and thank you for helping me realise my ambition.”

The challenge was part of Action on Brain Injury Awareness Week.

In addition to the Snowdon trek HIP in Cheshire hosted a sponsored walk at Cholmondeley Castle and enlisted businesses across Cheshire to take part in Mad Hair Day, raising £7,500 in total.

Charity fundraising co-ordinator at HIP, Clare Emerton, said: “Helping Rick achieve his dream was emotional for the whole team. There is very little support for people with people head injuries after they’ve been through their rehabilitation. HIP is here to help everyone in Cheshire with an Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) on their journey.

“Not every one may seem as daunting as this challenge from the outside, but for each individual learning to live with the impact of a brain injury the challenge feels immense.

“We have physically helped Rick conquer Snowdon and we are here to help other brain injury survivors conquer their own mountains, be that dealing with being unable to work, learning how to communicate or rebuilding their confidence.”

Key supporters included Mike Harper from Harbrook Engineering, who prepared Rick’s specially adapted wheelchair for the challenging terrain, Dave Pickles from EDGE Travel Worldwide and Dianne Yates from Birchall Blackburn Law who sponsored the support team.