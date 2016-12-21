Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have you ordered your Christmas presents online? Are you still waiting for them to be delivered?

The clock is ticking for Christmas delivery and if you’re starting to panic that your online orders haven’t arrived here’s what to do:

Check your order confirmation. You should have been given an estimated delivery date. If it’s past this then you’re entirely within your rights to cancel and buy somewhere else. If that isn’t an option, contact the retailer and see if they can get it to you faster for free.

Mention that failure to deliver by the date promised is a breach of contract and they could be happy to oblige to avoid a complaint and keep you on their good side. If no delivery date was specified, the retailer must get your goods to you within 30 days.

Who’s responsible for my package? The retailer is responsible for getting the order to you, not the delivery company so it’s them you should complain to. If the retailer isn’t helpful you can now complain to the new Retail Ombudsman once you’ve officially logged a complaint.

Can I get my money back? If you paid on credit card and it cost more than £100, you could claim the money back from your credit card company by making a Section 75 claim. If the item cost less than £100 or you paid on debit card make a chargeback claim with your bank.

What if it was left with someone else? If you said it was ok to leave your order with a neighbour it’s not their fault if you can’t get it back; instead get advice from the Citizens Advice Bureau. This applies if you didn’t specify which neighbour – if you did and they delivered it somewhere else then it’s their responsibility to fix.

Or on the doorstep? If you didn’t say it could be left there and it goes missing the retailer needs to reimburse you. Even if they have a clause in their T&Cs saying they’ll do this unless you tell them otherwise it’s still worth complaining, especially if this important detail was hidden in the small print.

Left in a safe place: If you said your order could be left in in a safe place and it’s disappeared the retailer isn’t to blame. You’ll need to speak with your local police force about it.

Editor in Chief of comparison site money.co.uk Hannah Maundrell said: "If you’re expecting deliveries from retailers and you don’t get them by the date they promised you have 14 days from the day they arrive to cancel and get a full refund including the cost of standard delivery.

"The retailer is responsible for your parcels – not the courier – so it’s them you need to complain to if you experience problems."