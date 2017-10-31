Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What do you think about the 2017 Christmas decorations in Chester city centre?

There are clearly weightier issues in the world but every year people have a view on whether the annual lights display befit our handsome city.

And there has been controversy ever since Chester ‘went colour’ in breaking with the tradition of displaying white lights and decorations.

In 2015 ‘Bauble-gate’ was sparked by Tory councillor Mike Jones (Tattenhall) who implied the new Labour council had made a political statement in choosing red baubles at a cost of £4,300.

Conspiracy theorists wondered if this was the reason for changing them to green last year at a further cost of £5,500.

At the time deputy council leader Louise Gittins promised ‘another surprise’ for 2017 and the politician has delivered on her word – introducing the red and green bauble mix.

Could this symbolise the unofficial red and green coalition that is keeping Chester Labour in power at Westminster and Cheshire West and Chester Council? Or perhaps red and green are simply traditional Christmas colours.

Cllr Gittins gave a straightforward explanation when she said: “In 2015 CH1 Chester BID and the council consulted businesses and residents about Christmas lights. As a result it was decided that we would make each year look different.”

Whether she can deliver on the commitment to make them different again for 2018 remains to be seen - how about green and red instead of red and green (joke)?

■ The lights will be switched on during a special event and parade on Thursday, November 16.