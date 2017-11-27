Chester's annual Santa Dash returns to the city this weekend to kick start the festive season.
Now in its seventh year, the family-friendly event sees hundreds of Santa Claus lookalikes sprint and stroll 3.3km across the city centre, raising money for the Countess of Chester Hospital's Babygrow Appeal and the Hospice of the Good Shepherd.
To accommodate all the dashing Santas, a number of roads in Chester city centre will be closed during the event on Sunday (December 3) from 9.30am for a maximum duration of two hours and 30 minutes.
The following roads will close at 9am for a maximum duration of one hour and 30 minutes:
Castle Drive –Little Roodee Car Park to Lower Bridge Street
The following roads will close at 9.30am for a maximum duration of one hour:
- Lower Bridge Street – whole length
- Handbridge/Old Dee Bridge – Lower Bridge Street to Mill Street
The following roads will close at 9.30am for a maximum duration of two hours:
- Grosvenor Street – whole length
- Pepper Street – whole length
- Little St John Street – whole length
- Vicars Lane – whole length
- Souters Lane – whole length
- Dee Lane – whole length
- Grosvenor Park Terrace – whole length
- The Groves – whole length
- Northgate Street – Princess Street to Eastgate Street
- St Werburgh Street – whole length
- Eastgate Street – whole length
- St John Street – whole length
- Foregate Street – Eastgate Street to Love Street
- Bridge Street – whole length
- Watergate Street – Bridge Street to Nicholas Street/St Martins Way
Pedestrian access to premises situated on or opposite to these roads will be maintained at all times.