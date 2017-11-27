Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's annual Santa Dash returns to the city this weekend to kick start the festive season.

Now in its seventh year, the family-friendly event sees hundreds of Santa Claus lookalikes sprint and stroll 3.3km across the city centre, raising money for the Countess of Chester Hospital's Babygrow Appeal and the Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

To accommodate all the dashing Santas, a number of roads in Chester city centre will be closed during the event on Sunday (December 3) from 9.30am for a maximum duration of two hours and 30 minutes.

The following roads will close at 9am for a maximum duration of one hour and 30 minutes:

Castle Drive –Little Roodee Car Park to Lower Bridge Street

The following roads will close at 9.30am for a maximum duration of one hour:

Lower Bridge Street – whole length

Handbridge/Old Dee Bridge – Lower Bridge Street to Mill Street

The following roads will close at 9.30am for a maximum duration of two hours:

Grosvenor Street – whole length

Pepper Street – whole length

Little St John Street – whole length

Vicars Lane – whole length

Souters Lane – whole length

Dee Lane – whole length

Grosvenor Park Terrace – whole length

The Groves – whole length

Northgate Street – Princess Street to Eastgate Street

St Werburgh Street – whole length

Eastgate Street – whole length

St John Street – whole length

Foregate Street – Eastgate Street to Love Street

Bridge Street – whole length

Watergate Street – Bridge Street to Nicholas Street/St Martins Way

Pedestrian access to premises situated on or opposite to these roads will be maintained at all times.

