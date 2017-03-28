Plans for second Travelodge in Chester

Second phase of Chester Dining Quarter gets green

Sneak peek around Chester's new £37m Storyhouse c

All Bar One Chester opening on Saturday, March 18

Well known Blacon pub gets demolished

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Search lights have been sweeping across Chester’s night sky heralding not the arrival of aliens but certainly some weird and wonderful acts that could come from another planet.

And it’s time to roll up, roll up, folks, because that planet is called Planet Circus OMG!

The big top has been erected at Chester FC’s stadium car park in Bumpers Lane, ready for when performances take place between Wednesday, March 29 and Sunday, April 2.

As seen on Britain’s Got Talent and Tonight at the London Palladium, Planet Circus promises to deliver death-defying stunts and illusions, with strictly no animals involved.

Motorcycle stunts, whips and acrobatics all feature in the 2017 show, as Planet Circus returns to Chester following a four year absence.

Team Brazil are billed as the world’s most dangerous circus act. They perform the ‘Globe of Death’, with motorcyclists speeding around inside a steel cage at over 60mph.

The celebrated Brophy family hail from Australia and bring their Wild West whip-cracking and gun-toting spectacular.

Gary’s daughter, Jessinta, is the cowgirl who whips her lasso around the ring and impresses the audience with her skills.

Direct from Monte Carlo, Circus Festival Gold Medal winners the Faltyny family amaze with their whirlwind acts including a goose-bump raising knife-throwing act.

Emil lines up his wife Vlastia at a seven foot high wooden board, hurling multiple knives towards her in the most impressive part of their role in the performance.

They met 14 years ago while Vlastia was an aerial artiste and they have been married for 12 years and have three children who all travel with them.

They call themselves the Faltyny Rebels and have great energy while performing their routine with apparent ease.

Planet Circus features performers of many nationalities. The acrobatic team has Rigo and Svilen, from Chile, Vitalie, from Moldova, and Christopher, from Bulgaria.

Spokesman Mark Whitney, whose family run the circus, said: “Lots of circuses claim to be big shows but are actually very small shows – not this one – this is a big show with 50 performers featuring lighting and water effects. You are talking about skilled circus people who have done this all their lives and I think it shows.

“Today’s children want high adrenalin acts. They want to be entertained and see things you don’t see in normal life like the four man ‘Wheel of Death’, which is like a big pendulum, performed by four brothers. People want to forget their troubles and have a bit of adventure and excitement.”

Performance times vary. Family entry costs £25.

For tickets, call 07563 727206 or email: planetcircus@hotmail.co.uk. Alternatively, book online at www.ticketweb.co.uk .