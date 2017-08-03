Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Look who visited the Red Lion in Little Budworth in July.

It was none other than the 2017 National Shire Horse Champion Gelding, Cotebrook Ben Alder from the Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre, with his owner Alistair King, a former landlord of the Alvanley Arms Inn.

Licensees Alan Duckworth and Carol Knott were pleased to welcome them to a photo shoot outside the Red Lion’s beautiful flower display, and posed with Ben Alder for the photographs.

“Would he like a pint?” said Carol.

She was amazed when with no further ado Alistair marched 18hh Ben Alder straight in through the front door and up to the bar, with many cheers from all the Sunday afternoon regulars.

Alistair regularly drinks at The Red Lion and loves Robinsons Unicorn, and was happy to share his pint with his famous Shire Horse.

At Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre you can get up close to around 16 Shire Horses.

Located in Cotebrook just outside Tarporley in the heart of the Cheshire countryside, the centre incorporates 50 acres of beautiful country park where visitors can enjoy an abundance of wildlife – from red foxes and owls to Scottish wildcats, otters and red deer.

For more information visit www.cotebrookshirehorses.co.uk.

The Red Lion is a traditional country pub, located in the delightful village of Little Budworth just outside Tarporley, offering a warm welcome, homemade food and accommodation for overnight stays.

For more information visit www.redlionlittlebudworth.com.