Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Constabulary has been an active presence on eBay for six years now, selling crooks' assets to raise money for victims of crime – but a balaclava sale has to be one of its more intriguing transactions.

The force flogged the unusual black Karrimor garment to a savvy shopper for the bargain price of 50p in March 2016.

It was just one of dozens of purchases made through the 'cheshirepolice' account on the popular online auction site last year, according to figures released to the Chronicle following a request under the Freedom of Information Act.

Among the other seized items sold were two Gucci watches, a ceramic tile cutter, fishing gear for about £200 and a few dozen pairs of trainers, particularly of the Nike Air Max variety.

In total, the force made about £1,300 over the 12 month period.

So popular is its eBay profile – through which 778 items have been sold since April 2011 – it has 6,042 followers.

'Perfect seller'

And its 100% feedback rating reveals that it also deals in happy customers, with one buyer describing it as a 'perfect eBay seller'.

Currently up for grabs are ink cartridges and cassette tapes.

The Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 made it possible for the public to purchase items which have formed part of a court 'confiscation order', so police forces selling on eBay is now common practice.

Cheshire police's accredited financial investigator Jason De Prez explained: “By selling items in this way, we hope to generate a bigger income from criminal assets, which in turn will benefit victims of crime and be reinvested in local policing initiatives.”

Leicestershire Police made headlines earlier this year with the news that it raised more than a whopping £1.5million by selling seized criminal assets.