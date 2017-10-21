Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

WH Smith Chester has opened a clearance outlet inside its Foregate Street store.

The clearance outlet, which is a standalone store within the existing WH Smith store, provides customers with extensive end of range products across books and stationery.

With more than 3,000 lines to choose from, customers can enjoy filling their baskets with fantastic quality and heavily discounted products.

Product lines vary from items such as pencils and pencil cases, office stationery, education and reference books, to batteries and toys and games.

With prices starting from as little as 20p and the vast majority of products priced at under £3, this new concept store hopes to welcome additional customers to the store.

New products will be added each week to ensure customers continue to benefit from a range of products at great prices.

Store manager Damian Bellis said: “We are delighted to have opened the clearance outlet within our store, 5-7 Foregate Street, Chester. We hope that the arrival of this new outlet will complement the great ranges already available within our store, as well as attract new customers to benefit from some fantastic prices.”