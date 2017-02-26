Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young performers from Chester have been finding out about life on London’s West End stage.

Shekinah Mcfarlane, who has performed in RENT, Seussical the Musical, Godspell, Parade, Hair and Lion King UK and International Tour, visited Razzamataz Chester for a special West End Workshop.

Razzamataz is a theatre school for children aged four-18 with lessons in dance, drama and singing.

